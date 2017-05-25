FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
U.S. EPA moves to postpone steam electric power plant effluent rules
#Environment
May 25, 2017 / 11:28 PM / 3 months ago

U.S. EPA moves to postpone steam electric power plant effluent rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Scott Pruitt, administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), speaks to employees of the Agency in Washington, U.S., February 21, 2017.Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said it proposed a rule on Thursday to postpone compliance dates for effluent guidelines for steam electric power plants published in November 2015.

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt said this would affect the following wastestreams: fly ash transport water, bottom ash transport water, flue gas desulfurization wastewater, flue gas mercury control wastewater and gasification wastewater, the agency said in a statement.

It said the move was a response to two petitions asking the agency to reconsider the guidelines.

Reporting by Eric Walsh

