U.S. EPA withdraws request for methane information from oil, gas companies

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday withdrew a requirement for the oil and gas industry to provide information on methane emitted from its operations, one of what will be several moves to undo the Obama administration's climate change regulations.

In November, two days after Donald Trump was elected president, the EPA issued a request for information from companies needed to help it determine how to reduce methane and other emissions from existing sources. That information request was the agency's first step as it sought to regulate methane emissions from the oil and gas sector.