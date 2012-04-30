FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EPA region head resigns after crucifixion talk
April 30, 2012 / 5:30 PM / in 5 years

EPA region head resigns after crucifixion talk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A regional Environmental Protection Agency chief based in Dallas resigned late Sunday after a 2010 comment surfaced in which he compared his enforcement of energy companies with crucifixion.

Al Armendariz, who was the chief of EPA’s Region 6 office, sent his letter of resignation over the weekend. A video of his talk was circulated by lawmakers including Senator James Inhofe, a Republican.

“Over the weekend Dr. Armendariz offered his resignation, which I accepted,” EPA Administrator Lisa Jackson said in release on Monday. “I respect the difficult decision he made and his wish to avoid distracting from the important work of the Agency.”

Reporting By Timothy Gardner; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

