EPA region head resigns after crucifixion talk

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A regional Environmental Protection Agency chief based in Dallas resigned late Sunday after a 2010 comment surfaced in which he compared his enforcement of energy companies with crucifixion.

Al Armendariz, who was the chief of EPA’s Region 6 office, sent his letter of resignation over the weekend. A video of his talk was circulated by lawmakers including Senator James Inhofe, a Republican.

“Over the weekend Dr. Armendariz offered his resignation, which I accepted,” EPA Administrator Lisa Jackson said in release on Monday. “I respect the difficult decision he made and his wish to avoid distracting from the important work of the Agency.”