Arkansas escapee's brother, mother charged with aiding jailbreak

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas (Reuters) - The mother and brother of a murder suspect who escaped from an Arkansas prison this week have been arrested and accused of providing a hacksaw and cellphone to aid in the breakout, authorities said on Thursday.

Edward George Dailey, 34, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with furnishing implements of escape for his brother, Quincy Vernard Stewart. His mother, Charlene Stewart, was arrested earlier in the week and also charged with aiding the escape.

Stewart, 36, broke out of the Miller County Sheriff’s Detention Center in Texarkana on Monday along with his cellmate, murder suspect Cortez Rashod Hooper, 23. The two are still at large.

The two prisoners used the hacksaw to cut through the bars on their second-story cell and smashed through a pane of glass to escape, said Vanessa Schaeffer, spokeswoman for the Miller County Sheriff’s Detention Center.

A K-9 dog unit searched the area after jail staff discovered the breakout. Miller County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Duke Schofield said the prisoners may have been picked up by a vehicle soon after the break.

Hooper is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault and a probation violation. Stewart was charged with possessing a controlled substance and was to be turned over to authorities in neighboring Bowie County, Texas, on suspicion of capital murder.