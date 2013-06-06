FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Factbox: Facts about swimming champ and Hollywood star Esther Williams
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Film News
June 6, 2013 / 6:40 PM / in 4 years

Factbox: Facts about swimming champ and Hollywood star Esther Williams

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Former Hollywood star Esther Williams died on Thursday at age 91. The following are facts about her life:

* As a young swimmer, Williams set a world record for the 100-meter freestyle and was part of a record-setting 880-yard relay team.

* Williams, who was trained at the Los Angeles Athletic Club, had by age 16 won a total of three U.S. national championships in freestyle and breaststroke.

* She was set to compete in the 1940 Olympics in Helsinki, Finland, but the games were canceled because of World War Two.

* She worked at a department store before impresario Billy Rose cast her in a show called the “Aquacade Review” in San Francisco. She then won the attention of executives from the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer studio, who chose her to star opposite Mickey Rooney in 1942 film “Andy Hardy’s Double Life,” in which she gave the title character an underwater kiss.

* Williams estimated she swam more than 1,000 miles in 26 movies that called for her to jump in the water.

* In her autobiography “The Million Dollar Mermaid,” which was named after one of her best-known films, Williams said her third husband, Fernando Lamas, refused to let her three children from a previous marriage live with them and tore pictures of the children out of her scrapbooks.

* Williams said she took LSD in 1959 under the guidance of Cary Grant’s psychiatrist and had a hallucination that put her in the body of her brother, child actor Stanton Williams, who died at the age of 16.

* In addition to a line of swimsuits, Williams licensed her name to a swimming pool company.

Writing by Bill Trott and Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Cynthia Osterman; Editing by Cynthia Johnston

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.