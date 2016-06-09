EU court drops antidumping duties on imports of U.S. ethanol

(Reuters) - The European Union court has dropped antidumping duties on imports of ethanol from the United States, ending a years-long dispute between the two countries, the European General Court said in a ruling on Thursday.

The decision affects imports by four U.S. producers: Patriot Renewable Fuels LLC, Plymouth Energy Co LLC, Poet LLC and Platinum Ethanol LLC, it said in the ruling.

Duties of $83.03 per metric ton were slapped on imports in February 2013.

The European Union has about two months to file an appeal.