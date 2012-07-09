FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
House ethics panel to investigate Nevada lawmaker
#Politics
July 9, 2012 / 11:08 PM / 5 years ago

House ethics panel to investigate Nevada lawmaker

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House Ethics Committee will investigate allegations that Democratic Representative Shelley Berkley, who is in a tight Senate race, may have improperly used her official position to help a Nevada hospital program connected with her husband’s business.

The panel said in a statement on Monday that it voted unanimously on June 29 to open a formal probe of allegations relating to Berkeley’s efforts in 2008 on behalf of a kidney transplant unit at a Nevada medical center.

The issue has overshadowed her effort to unseat Republican Dean Heller in a hotly contested and closely watched Senate race that is considered crucial to Democratic efforts to maintain control of the chamber.

As a member of the House, Heller also joined in the Nevada delegation’s efforts to keep the government from closing the kidney unit.

But Berkley’s husband, Larry Lehrner, is a kidney specialist whose company had a contract with the hospital program at the center of the controversy.

Nevada Republicans asserted in their initial complaint to Congress that Berkley would have directly benefited financially from her involvement in the case due to her husband’s links to the kidney center.

Berkley has said she did nothing wrong.

Reporting by John Crawley; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
