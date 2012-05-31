FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. tells Spain solution needed for troubled banks
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 31, 2012 / 9:52 PM / in 5 years

U.S. tells Spain solution needed for troubled banks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner delivers remarks to members of the Greater Baltimore Committee in Baltimore, Maryland, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner told Spain that a solution is needed for its troubled financial system, Spanish Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria told reporters on Thursday.

Saenz de Santamaria said she discussed with Geithner strategies to recapitalize her country’s banks.

“The treasury secretary pointed out that we are working toward the same goal and a solution for the banks must be found,” she said after the meeting, adding that the strategies they discussed were also for other troubled European banks.

Bankia (BKIA.MC), Spain’s fourth largest lender, has asked the government for 19 billion euros to cover exposures to real estate and potential losses on repossessed property. The Spanish government is now required to lay out its plans for refinancing the lender, which it effectively look over earlier this month.

A government source told Reuters this week that Spain would likely recapitalize the bank by issuing new debt and possibly drawing cash form the bank restructuring fund and Treasury reserves.

Saenz de Santamaria, whose trip to Washington had been planned before Spain’s crisis escalated, also met with the head of the International Monetary Fund, Christine Lagarde, on Thursday.

The U.S. Treasury later said Geithner and Saenz de Santamaria discussed the Spanish government’s plans to strengthen its financial sector as well as the “significant progress” that Spain has made on fiscal and structural reforms.

Europe’s sovereign debt crisis has intensified in recent weeks over the health of Spain’s banks and uncertainty about whether Greece will remain in the euro zone.

Reporting by Jason Lange and Rachelle Younglai; Editing by James Dalgleish and Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.