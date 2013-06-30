U.S. to discuss EU spying charges through diplomatic channels

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. government will respond through diplomatic channels to demands from the European Union that Washington explain a report in a German magazine that Washington is spying on its European allies.

“We will also discuss these issues bilaterally with EU member states,” a spokesperson from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence said on Sunday. “While we are not going to comment publicly on specific alleged intelligence activities, as a matter of policy we have made clear that the United States gathers foreign intelligence of the type gathered by all nations.”

Demands for clarification from Europe came after a report in Der Spiegel magazine that the United States had tapped EU offices in Washington, Brussels and at the United Nations.