EU orders security sweep after U.S. spying allegations
#World News
July 1, 2013 / 1:28 PM / in 4 years

EU orders security sweep after U.S. spying allegations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso holds a news conference during the European Union leaders summit in Brussels June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union said on Monday it had ordered a security sweep of EU buildings after reports that a U.S. spy agency had bugged EU offices in Belgium and the United States.

Jose Manuel Barroso, president of the EU’s executive Commission, “has instructed the competent Commission services to proceed to a comprehensive ... security sweep and check,” Commission spokeswoman Pia Ahrenkilde Hansen told reporters.

The EU is demanding clarification from the United States after the spying allegations were reported by Der Spiegel magazine. The U.S. ambassador to the EU was called in for consultations with the EU’s top diplomat on Monday.

Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Luke Baker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
