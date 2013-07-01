EU orders security sweep after U.S. spying allegations

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union said on Monday it had ordered a security sweep of EU buildings after reports that a U.S. spy agency had bugged EU offices in Belgium and the United States.

Jose Manuel Barroso, president of the EU’s executive Commission, “has instructed the competent Commission services to proceed to a comprehensive ... security sweep and check,” Commission spokeswoman Pia Ahrenkilde Hansen told reporters.

The EU is demanding clarification from the United States after the spying allegations were reported by Der Spiegel magazine. The U.S. ambassador to the EU was called in for consultations with the EU’s top diplomat on Monday.