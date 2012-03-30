FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. nears sanctions phase in Airbus trade spat
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 30, 2012 / 12:43 AM / 6 years ago

U.S. nears sanctions phase in Airbus trade spat

Doug Palmer

3 Min Read

An Airbus A-319 jet liner lands at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is expected to ratchet up pressure on the European Union to end subsidies for Airbus EAD.PA by moving at the World Trade Organization toward retaliation on European goods, an industry official and other sources said.

“I‘m hearing that the USTR will take the next step soon,” an industry official said, referring to the WTO process for obtaining permission to retaliate, referring to the office of the U.S. Trade Representative.

An EU plan in December for ending subsidies declared illegal by the WTO had failed to satisfy either Boeing (BA.N) or the U.S. government, the official and other sources said.

The next step in the process is for the United States to ask the WTO for a “compliance panel” to assess whether European governments had ended their illegal subsidies.

That could lead to U.S. sanctions on exports from Britain, France, Germany, Spain and potentially other European nations if the WTO panel agrees the steps taken to end Airbus subsidies have been inadequate.

Washington has already said it could seek as much $7 billion to $10 billion in sanctions. The process of obtaining WTO permission could take 6 months to a year and the amount approved could be less than requested.

Many analysts expect the two sides to reach a negotiated settlement before any sanctions are imposed.

The transatlantic aircraft dispute is the world’s largest trade fight, affecting more than 100,000 jobs in an aircraft market worth more than $2 trillion.

The EU has won a counter complaint against U.S. support for Boeing at the WTO, but it is several months behind the case against Airbus in the WTO process. The United States is now at the stage of deciding how to comply with the ruling.

U.S. officials argue the WTO rulings show low-interest European “launch aid” loans are more ingrained in Airbus’ business model than the $3 billion to $4 billion in research grants and tax breaks for Boeing struck down by the WTO.

Washington calculates the WTO found European governments gave $18 billion in illegal aid to Airbus, a figure disputed by the aircraft manufacturer and the EU.

Reporting By Doug Palmer; editing by Todd Eastham

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.