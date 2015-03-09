FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama: U.S., Europe need to work to ensure monitoring of Ukraine ceasefire
March 9, 2015 / 7:40 PM / 3 years ago

Obama: U.S., Europe need to work to ensure monitoring of Ukraine ceasefire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Monday that Europe and the United States need to work to ensure there is effective international monitoring of a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine.

Obama, speaking to reporters before meeting with European Council President Donald Tusk, said it was “somewhat ironic” that Republican senators warned Iran about a potential nuclear deal with the United States, calling it “an unusual coalition” between Republicans and “Iran hard-liners.”

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler

