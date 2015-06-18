Merkel wants to seal framework for US/EU trade deal by year end

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that Berlin was still aiming to reach a political framework for a comprehensive trade deal between the European Union and the United States by the end of this year.

In a speech to parliament, Merkel said that Germany would reap enormous economic benefits from the so-called Transatlantic trade and investment partnership (TTIP).

Merkel added that an EU summit next week would not tackle Britain’s wishes for EU reform, but she would ask European Council President Donald Tusk to examine the issue.