FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Merkel wants to seal framework for US/EU trade deal by year end
Sections
Featured
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 18, 2015 / 8:05 AM / 2 years ago

Merkel wants to seal framework for US/EU trade deal by year end

German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses the session of the German lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, June 18, 2015, ahead of the EU summit scheduled for June 25. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that Berlin was still aiming to reach a political framework for a comprehensive trade deal between the European Union and the United States by the end of this year.

In a speech to parliament, Merkel said that Germany would reap enormous economic benefits from the so-called Transatlantic trade and investment partnership (TTIP).

Merkel added that an EU summit next week would not tackle Britain’s wishes for EU reform, but she would ask European Council President Donald Tusk to examine the issue.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.