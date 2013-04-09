Europe must use all tools to boost growth, finances: treasury secretary

French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici (R) and U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew attend a joint news conference after a meeting in Paris, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS (Reuters) - European countries should use all means at their disposal to strike the right balance between boosting growth and improving their public finances, Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Tuesday.

“Our view is that there needs to be a balanced approach between growth and fiscal consolidation,” Lew said in a joint news conference in Paris with French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici.

“All tools need to be considered. Our encouragement is to use the leverage that is appropriate in Europe,” he added.