(Reuters) - Alabama has executed Andrew Reid Lackey, 29, by lethal injection at Holman Prison in Atmore, Alabama, a prison official said. He was pronounced dead at 6:25 p.m. CDT (2325 GMT).

Lackey, who has been described as mentally ill, was convicted of killing Charlie Newman, an 80-year-old World War Two veteran. It was Alabama’s first execution since 2011. Newman died in 2005 after Lackey stabbed him 70 times.