Arizona governor orders full review of drawn-out execution

PHOENIX (Reuters) - Arizona’s Governor Jan Brewer ordered a full review of Wednesday’s two-hour execution of death row inmate Joseph Wood, saying that while justice had been done she was concerned by how long the lethal injection procedure took.

“One thing is certain, however, inmate Wood died in a lawful manner and by eyewitness and medical accounts he did not suffer,” she said. “This is in stark comparison to the gruesome, vicious suffering that he inflicted on his two victims, and the lifetime of suffering he has caused their family.”

She said in a statement that Arizona’s Department of Corrections had been directed to carry out the full review.