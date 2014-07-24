FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Arizona governor orders full review of drawn-out execution
July 24, 2014 / 12:55 AM / 3 years ago

Arizona governor orders full review of drawn-out execution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PHOENIX (Reuters) - Arizona’s Governor Jan Brewer ordered a full review of Wednesday’s two-hour execution of death row inmate Joseph Wood, saying that while justice had been done she was concerned by how long the lethal injection procedure took.

“One thing is certain, however, inmate Wood died in a lawful manner and by eyewitness and medical accounts he did not suffer,” she said. “This is in stark comparison to the gruesome, vicious suffering that he inflicted on his two victims, and the lifetime of suffering he has caused their family.”

She said in a statement that Arizona’s Department of Corrections had been directed to carry out the full review.

Reporting by David Schwartz; Editing by Daniel Wallis

