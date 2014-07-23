FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Arizona inmate takes nearly two hours to die in execution
July 23, 2014 / 11:21 PM / 3 years ago

Arizona inmate takes nearly two hours to die in execution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Joseph Wood is pictured in this undated handout booking photo courtesy of the Arizona Department of Corrections. REUTERS/Arizona Department of Corrections/Handout via Reuters

PHOENIX (Reuters) - An Arizona death row inmate took almost two hours to die after his execution by lethal injection began on Wednesday, the state’s attorney general said.

The execution of convicted double-murderer Joseph Wood began at 1:52 p.m. local time at the state prison in Florence, and the 55-year-old was pronounced dead at 3:49 p.m., Arizona Attorney General Tom Horne’s office said in a statement.

Wood’s lawyers had filed an emergency appeal with federal court during the procedure, describing their client as “gasping and snorting for more than an hour.”

Reporting by David Schwartz; Writing by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Cynthia Johnston

