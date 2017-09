PHOENIX (Reuters) - An Arizona inmate convicted of strangling a 74-year-old man to death and fleeing in the victim’s new Cadillac more than three decades ago was executed by lethal injection on Wednesday.

Edward Harold Schad, 71, was pronounced dead at 10:12 a.m. local time at the state prison in Florence, about 60 miles southeast of Phoenix, Arizona Attorney General Tom Horne said.