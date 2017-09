Death row inmate Kelly Renee Gissendaner is seen in an undated picture from the Georgia Department of Corrections. REUTERS/Georgia Department of Corrections/Handout via Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Georgia Department of Corrections has delayed the execution of Kelly Renee Gissendaner scheduled for Wednesday evening until Monday, it said in a statement.

Gissendaner, convicted of murder for plotting to kill her husband, is expected to be the first woman executed in the state in 70 years.