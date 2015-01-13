Georgia set to carry out first execution in U.S. in 2015

ATLANTA (Reuters) - A decorated Vietnam War veteran convicted of murdering a Georgia sheriff’s deputy in 1998 will be the first death row inmate executed in the United States this year if his sentence is carried out as planned on Tuesday night.

Andrew Brannan, 66, is scheduled to die by lethal injection at a state prison in Jackson, Georgia, at 7 p.m. (midnight GMT) unless a court halts the execution.

Brannan’s lawyers do not dispute that he shot Laurens County Deputy Kyle Dinkheller, 22, nine times during a traffic stop recorded by the deputy’s patrol car video camera.

But they are seeking to have his life spared, arguing that the severe physical and mental toll from his service in Vietnam as an Army forward artillery observer was not fully explained to a jury.

Brannan has suffered from combat-related post-traumatic stress disorder and was prone to flashbacks of the war, his attorneys said.

Georgia’s Board of Pardons and Paroles on Monday refused to commute Brannan’s sentence to life in prison without parole.

“The death of Deputy Sheriff Kyle Dinkheller was a terrible tragedy,” said Joe Loveland, one of Brannan’s lawyers, after the parole board’s decision. “Executing a 66-year-old decorated Vietnam veteran with no prior criminal record who was seriously ill at the time of the crime only compounds the tragedy.”

The Georgia Supreme Court denied a stay of execution on Tuesday afternoon, and Brannan’s lawyers later asked the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene.

His attorneys said in court papers filed with the high court that Brannan had no criminal record before killing the deputy.

“Mr. Brannan’s case makes clear that it is time for this court to recognize a categorical exemption from execution for American combat veterans whose service to this country resulted in severe mental trauma” that contributed to their crime, the attorneys wrote.

Georgia’s governor does not have the power to grant last-minute clemency to a death row inmate.

Brannan received Army commendations and a Bronze Star, one of the highest individual military awards, for his service, according to his lawyers.

Kirk Dinkheller, the slain deputy’s father, changed his Facebook profile picture on Tuesday to a photograph of his son’s headstone.

“Nothing will ever bring my son back, but finally some justice for the one who took him from his children and his family,” he wrote on the social media site earlier this month.