FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Judge grants Missouri convicted killer grant stay of execution
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
November 19, 2013 / 11:30 PM / 4 years ago

Judge grants Missouri convicted killer grant stay of execution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Joseph Paul Franklin is seen in a booking photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections taken April 12, 2005. REUTERS/Missouri Department of Corrections/Handout via Reuters

(Reuters) - A federal judge on Tuesday granted an avowed white supremacist serial killer a stay of execution hours before he was scheduled to be put to death, allowing him time to challenge Missouri’s new lethal drug protocol.

Joseph Paul Franklin, 63, was convicted and sentenced to death for killing one man and wounding two others outside a St. Louis-area synagogue in 1977. He was scheduled to be executed early Wednesday morning at a Missouri prison.

Franklin has been linked to the deaths of at least 18 other people and was convicted of killing eight in the late 1970s and 1980s in racially motivated attacks around the country.

Reporting by David Bailey and Carey Gillam; Editing by Paul Thomasch

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.