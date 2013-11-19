Judge grants Missouri convicted killer grant stay of execution

Joseph Paul Franklin is seen in a booking photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections taken April 12, 2005. REUTERS/Missouri Department of Corrections/Handout via Reuters

(Reuters) - A federal judge on Tuesday granted an avowed white supremacist serial killer a stay of execution hours before he was scheduled to be put to death, allowing him time to challenge Missouri’s new lethal drug protocol.

Joseph Paul Franklin, 63, was convicted and sentenced to death for killing one man and wounding two others outside a St. Louis-area synagogue in 1977. He was scheduled to be executed early Wednesday morning at a Missouri prison.

Franklin has been linked to the deaths of at least 18 other people and was convicted of killing eight in the late 1970s and 1980s in racially motivated attacks around the country.