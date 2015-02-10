Missouri execution planned, questions over lethal drugs persist

(Reuters) - Missouri prepared for its first execution of the year on Tuesday amid continued scrutiny of the secrecy surrounding its lethal injection protocols.

Walter Storey, 47, is scheduled for execution at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday. He was convicted of beating and stabbing a neighbor woman to death in February 1990.

Storey’s attorneys have filed an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court questioning the constitutionality of Missouri’s lethal injection practices and arguing there are concerns similar to those raised by Oklahoma inmates for whom the justices recently issued stays of execution.

The appeal cites both the state’s secrecy about its sourcing for compounded pentobarbital to be used in Storey’s execution, and concerns about the state’s practice of dosing inmates with the sedative midazolam before executions as reasons for the court’s review.

Nine current and former Missouri state legislators filed a brief with the Supreme Court on Tuesday supporting a stay of execution for Storey because of what they said are “serious questions about the constitutionality” of the state’s execution protocol.

Many states have been changing the drugs they use in executions in recent years. Compounded drugs are not subject to the usual oversight by the Food and Drug Administration and critics have speculated they may cause undue pain and suffering during an execution.

Storey is one of several Missouri death row inmates who filed a lawsuit against the state in 2012 alleging its lethal injection protocol violates a constitutional prohibition on cruel and unusual punishment. That case is pending with the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster opposed Storey’s appeal in a filing with the Supreme Court, stating that Missouri has carried out 12 executions since November 2013 using pentobarbital, a fast-acting barbiturate, and that all those executions have been “rapid and painless.”

Missouri’s protocol is not comparable to Oklahoma’s three-chemical execution procedure that the high court is reviewing, Koster said in the court filing.

But just as the inmates challenging Oklahoma’s procedures argued the sedative used by Oklahoma, midazolam, is unsuitable, Storey’s attorneys argue in their appeal that Missouri’s use of large doses of midazolam just before it starts executions can mask evidence of pain and suffering in an execution.

The legislators said in their filing that the “secrecy and lies surrounding the use of midazolam... undermines the rule of law in Missouri.”