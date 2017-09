Mark Christeson is pictured in this April, 21, 2014 handout photo. Christeson, 35, is scheduled to die by lethal injection early October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Missouri Department of Corrections/Handout via Reuters

(Reuters) - The U.S Supreme Court late on Tuesday temporarily halted the execution of a convicted Missouri killer while the court decides whether or not to hear his appeal.

Mark Christeson, 35, is scheduled to die by lethal injection in the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday. He was convicted of murder 16 years ago.