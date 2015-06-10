FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Missouri executes man convicted of killing girlfriend, her daughter
June 10, 2015 / 12:16 AM / 2 years ago

Missouri executes man convicted of killing girlfriend, her daughter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The state of Missouri on Tuesday executed a man convicted of fatally stabbing his girlfriend and her 2-year-old daughter almost 15 years ago, a prison spokesman said.

Richard Strong, 48, was put to death by lethal injection at the state’s death chamber in Bonne Terre, Missouri, where he was pronounced dead at 6:58 p.m., said prison spokesman Mike O‘Connell. Strong was the 16th inmate executed in the United States and the fourth in Missouri in 2015.

Reporting by Mary Wisniewski in Chicago; Editing by Eric Beech

