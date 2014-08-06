Missouri killer executed after Supreme Court denies stay applications

Michael Worthington is pictured in this handout photo taken February 9, 2014, courtesy of the Missouri Department of Corrections. REUTERS/Missouri Department of Corrections/Handout via Reuters

(Reuters) - Missouri officials executed on Wednesday a man convicted of murder for the rape and strangling of a woman in 1995, in the first lethal injection after a prisoner took more than an hour to die in Arizona last month, a state official said.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday denied two different stay applications filed by Worthington’s attorneys that had asked the high court to prohibit Missouri from executing Worthington until more scrutiny is given to what happened in Arizona and to secrecy in Missouri about the lethal injection drugs being used.

Michael Worthington, 43, was pronounced dead at 12:11 a.m. CDT (0511 GMT) at a state prison facility in Bonne Terre, said Missouri Department of Corrections spokesman Mike O‘Connell.