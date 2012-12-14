FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obese Ohio death row inmate should not be executed: parole board
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Energy & Environment
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
December 14, 2012 / 9:45 PM / in 5 years

Obese Ohio death row inmate should not be executed: parole board

Kim Palmer

3 Min Read

CLEVELAND (Reuters) - An Ohio state parole board recommended on Friday that an obese Ohio inmate, who had sought to halt his execution over his weight, should have his sentence commuted to life in prison due to concerns over his legal representation.

Ronald Post, 53, was sentenced to death by a three-judge panel in 1985 for the 1983 aggravated murder of a hotel clerk after entering a plea of no contest. He is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection on January 16.

A spokesman for Governor John Kasich said he had not yet decided how to act on the clemency petition.

The board, in its recommendation to the governor, said Post had “perpetrated a horrendous crime” but that numerous omissions, missed opportunities and questionable decisions by defense attorneys warranted a life sentence.

None of the missteps taken individually would warrant the commutation, but taken together, his execution would not be in the best interests of Ohio, the board found.

Post’s lawyers have argued that previous counsel should not have advised him to enter a no contest plea without assurances he would not face a death sentence, and that their failure to go to trial derailed some appeals based on his contention that prosecutors misrepresented evidence of his confessions.

The prosecution contended that Post confessed to the murder to multiple people, and once arrested, tried to pay others to kill witnesses.

Post told the clemency board he never confessed to killing clerk Helen Vantz in Elyria, Ohio, as the prosecution portrayed, and that he had only confessed to involvement in the crime.

Post’s lawyers had previously argued unsuccessfully that his weight, of more than 450 pounds, in combination with the state’s use of lethal injection, created a “substantial risk for serious and psychological pain” and a “torturous and lingering death.”

They have said Post’s obesity would make it hard to find a vein for a lethal injection and that Ohio’s alternate method, an intramuscular injection, might not kill him because of his weight.

The board voted 5 to 3 to recommend commutation of the sentence. Those who opposed commutation said Post confessed to a cold-blooded crime, lacks remorse, and that the questionable defense decisions did not outweigh the circumstances.

Editing by David Bailey, Cynthia Johnston and David Brunnstrom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.