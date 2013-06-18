FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oklahoma executes man convicted of killing elderly couple
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
June 18, 2013 / 11:41 PM / in 4 years

Oklahoma executes man convicted of killing elderly couple

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Reuters) - Oklahoma executed on Tuesday a man who was convicted of stabbing an elderly couple to death during a robbery at their home that netted $73, some of which he and convicted accomplices used to buy tacos.

James Lewis DeRosa, 36, was pronounced dead at 6:07 p.m. CDT (1907 ET) after a lethal injection at a state prison, a spokesman for the Oklahoma Department of Corrections said.

DeRosa was convicted of killing Poteau couple Curtis Plummer, 73, and Gloria Plummer, 70, during a robbery in 2000.

Reporting by Heide Brandes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.