Oklahoma executes man who killed woman, two others in 1999 spree

(Reuters) - Oklahoma executed a man on Tuesday convicted of stabbing a woman to death in 1999 after he responded to her classified ad selling a pool table and then killing two more people in nearby states as he fled authorities.

Steven Ray Thacker, 42, was pronounced dead at 6:10 p.m. Central time at Oklahoma State Prison in McAlester. He was the fifth person executed in the United States this year and the first in Oklahoma.