Oklahoma executes inmate Anthony Banks for murder in 1979
#U.S.
September 10, 2013 / 11:48 PM / in 4 years

Oklahoma executes inmate Anthony Banks for murder in 1979

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Reuters) - Oklahoma executed a man on Tuesday for the rape and murder of a Tulsa woman in 1979, a crime that went unsolved for 18 years until new DNA techniques led to his conviction.

Anthony Banks, 60, was pronounced dead at 6:07 p.m. (2307 GMT). Banks was convicted and sentenced to death for the June 6, 1979, murder of Sun I. Kim Travis, a 24-year-old Korean woman who he raped, beaten, shot in the face and dumped in a ditch, according to court documents.

Reporting By Heide Brandes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
