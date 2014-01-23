FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oklahoma set to execute man for fatal stabbing of woman in 1988
January 23, 2014 / 3:55 PM / 4 years ago

Oklahoma set to execute man for fatal stabbing of woman in 1988

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Reuters) - Oklahoma is set to execute a man on Thursday, who was convicted of murder after stabbing a woman 25 times more than two decades ago and then attempting to blame the crime on an intruder.

Kenneth Eugene Hogan, 52, was convicted of murdering Lisa Stanley in her Oklahoma City apartment on January 28, 1988.

Hogan, who had stabbed her 25 times, had said he was acting in self-defense after Stanley lunged at him with a knife.

The execution is scheduled to take place at 6:00 p.m. Central Time at the state’s death chamber in a penitentiary in McAlester.

Prosecutors said that after killing Stanley, Hogan tried to make the crime scene appear as if an intruder had broken in. He cleaned his wounds and went to the emergency room.

Hogan’s murder conviction was overturned by a federal court in 1999 on the grounds that the jury should have been allowed to consider a verdict of manslaughter.

After a second trial in 2003, Hogan was again convicted of murder and sentenced to death.

If the execution goes ahead, Hogan would be the fifth person put to death in the United States this year and the second in Oklahoma.

Reporting by Heide Brandes; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
