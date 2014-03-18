FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oklahoma executions postponed after state fails to procure drugs
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
March 18, 2014 / 7:10 PM / 4 years ago

Oklahoma executions postponed after state fails to procure drugs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OKLAHOMA CITY (Reuters) - An Oklahoma court has postponed two executions planned for this month after the state said it was having trouble obtaining the lethal injection drugs used to carry out the death penalty, court records showed on Tuesday.

The two executions have been moved to April, according to documents filed with the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals.

According to court documents filed by the state on Monday, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections “remains without the drugs to carry out the lawful sentences of death” for the two inmates.

Attorneys for inmates Clayton Lockett, who was scheduled to be executed on Thursday, and Charles Warner, who was scheduled to be executed on March 27, requested their death sentences be put on hold due to uncertainty over the drugs.

The court set April 22 as the date for Lockett’s execution and April 29 for Warner‘s.

Several states, including Oklahoma, have had difficulty getting drugs used in the lethal injections after pharmaceutical companies, especially in Europe, clamped down on sales for executions due to opposition to capital punishment.

The last execution carried out in Oklahoma was on January 23.

Reporting by David Bailey in Minneapolis and Heide Brandes in Oklahoma City; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.