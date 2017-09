AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - The Supreme Court on Wednesday denied a motion to halt the execution of Texas death row inmate Daniel Lopez, a decision that came a few hours before he is set to be put to death.

Lopez, convicted of killing a police officer, had waived his rights to appeal his death sentence but lawyers filed the motion on his behalf. He is set to be executed at 6 p.m. local time at the state’s death chamber in Huntsville.