FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Texas executes man convicted of killing woman during burglary
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
November 9, 2012 / 1:25 AM / 5 years ago

Texas executes man convicted of killing woman during burglary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A man convicted of killing a woman during a 2002 burglary of her home was executed in Texas on Thursday by lethal injection, the state Department of Criminal Justice said.

Mario Swain, 33, was convicted of killing Lola Nixon, 44, who was beaten, stabbed and likely strangled in a burglary at her home in Longview, Texas, authorities said.

Swain was pronounced dead at 6:39 p.m. local time in Huntsville, Texas, according to the state criminal justice department. He was the 37th person executed in the United States this year and the 13th in Texas.

Reporting by David Bailey; Editing by Cynthia Johnston

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.