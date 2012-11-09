Texas executes man convicted of killing woman during burglary

(Reuters) - A man convicted of killing a woman during a 2002 burglary of her home was executed in Texas on Thursday by lethal injection, the state Department of Criminal Justice said.

Mario Swain, 33, was convicted of killing Lola Nixon, 44, who was beaten, stabbed and likely strangled in a burglary at her home in Longview, Texas, authorities said.

Swain was pronounced dead at 6:39 p.m. local time in Huntsville, Texas, according to the state criminal justice department. He was the 37th person executed in the United States this year and the 13th in Texas.