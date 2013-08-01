Texas executes man who killed two truck drivers in road rage incident

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - Texas executed on Wednesday a man convicted of killing two truck drivers in a fit of road rage after one of the drivers pulled a truck in front of his motorcycle on the highway, missing him by inches.

Douglas Feldman, 55, was pronounced dead by lethal injection at 6:28 p.m. (2328 GMT) at a state prison in Huntsville, Texas, according to prison officials.

Feldman was convicted of capital murder in 1999 in the August 1998 shooting deaths of Robert Everett and Nick Velasquez, both 18-wheeler truck drivers who encountered Feldman on a highway north of Dallas, according to an account by the Texas Attorney General’s Office.