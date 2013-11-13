FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Texas executes man for 1991 murder, kidnapping and rape
November 13, 2013 / 1:35 AM / 4 years ago

Texas executes man for 1991 murder, kidnapping and rape

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - Texas executed a man by lethal injection on Tuesday who was convicted of kidnapping a couple in 1991 in Houston, raping the woman and stabbing her fiancé to death, prison officials said.

Jamie McCoskey, 49, was pronounced dead at 6:44 p.m. Central Time at a state prison in Huntsville, Texas, according to a spokesman for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

McCoskey was the 15th person executed by Texas this year, the most of any state in 2013. Texas has executed 507 prisoners since the reinstatement of capital punishment by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1976, also the most of any U.S. state.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Cynthia Johnston

