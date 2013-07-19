FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Texas executes man convicted of 2001 double murder
#U.S.
July 19, 2013 / 12:25 AM / 4 years ago

Texas executes man convicted of 2001 double murder

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Texas executed a man on Thursday who was convicted of killing his girlfriend’s sister and a university associate dean in 2001, the state’s second execution this week, the state Department of Criminal Justice said.

Vaughn Ross, 41, was pronounced dead at 6:38 p.m. CDT (2338 GMT) after a lethal injection at the Texas state prison in Huntsville, the department said. He was the 10th inmate executed in Texas this year and the 20th executed in the United States, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.

Reporting by David Bailey; Editing by Cynthia Johnston

