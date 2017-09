Death row inmate Alfredo Prieto is seen in an undated handout picture released by the Virginia Department of Corrections. REUTERS/Virginia Department of Corrections/Handout

(Reuters) - Convicted Virginia serial killer Alfredo Prieto was executed by lethal injection on Thursday night, the Washington Post and ABC News reported.

Prieto, 49, was pronounced dead at 9:17 p.m. EDT at Virginia’s Greensville Correctional Center, the media outlets reported.