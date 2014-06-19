Florida executes man for 1985 murder of wife and her child: official

TALLAHASSEE Fla. (Reuters) - A man convicted of killing his wife and her 5-year-old son nearly 30 years ago was executed at Florida State Prison on Wednesday, the third person to die by injection in 24 hours in separate cases across the South.

John R. Henry’s death also was the third U.S. execution since a botched injection in Oklahoma in April renewed a national debate on capital punishment.

Henry, 63, served eight years for manslaughter in the slaying of his common-law wife and was on parole when he committed the double murder a few days before Christmas 1985.