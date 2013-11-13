Ohio execution stayed while state assesses allowing organ donation

CLEVELAND (Reuters) - Ohio governor John Kasich on Wednesday stayed the execution of convicted killer Ronald Phillips to assess whether Phillips’ non-vital organs or tissues can be donated to his mother or possibly others.
The governor’s office said Phillips’ execution, which had been scheduled for Thursday, has now been stayed until July 2, 2014. Phillips was convicted of the 1993 murder of his girlfriend’s three-year-old daughter.
