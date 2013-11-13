FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ohio execution stayed while state assesses allowing organ donation
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
November 13, 2013 / 9:35 PM / 4 years ago

Ohio execution stayed while state assesses allowing organ donation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CLEVELAND (Reuters) - Ohio governor John Kasich on Wednesday stayed the execution of convicted killer Ronald Phillips to assess whether Phillips’ non-vital organs or tissues can be donated to his mother or possibly others.

The governor’s office said Phillips’ execution, which had been scheduled for Thursday, has now been stayed until July 2, 2014. Phillips was convicted of the 1993 murder of his girlfriend’s three-year-old daughter.

Reporting by Kim Palmer; Writing by Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Scott Malone

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.