U.S. House speaker says 'clearly time' to examine Ex-Im Bank
June 25, 2014 / 4:13 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. House speaker says 'clearly time' to examine Ex-Im Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker John Boehner on Wednesday said lawmakers need to examine the U.S. Export-Import Bank amid accusations of kickbacks and improper gifts as the agency comes up for reauthorization.

Boehner declined to say whether he supports reauthorizing the bank and said his job is to facilitate debate among Republicans on the issue.

“Given where the Export-Import Bank is today and given the accounts of what’s gone on down there in terms of kickbacks and other things, it’s clearly time for all the members to take a serious look at this,” Boehner said.

Reporting by David Lawder; Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Doina Chiacu

