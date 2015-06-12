FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Ex-Im chief says confident Congress will keep bank open
June 12, 2015 / 2:21 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Ex-Im chief says confident Congress will keep bank open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Export-Import Bank Chairman Fred Hochberg said on Friday he was confident that Congress would ultimately renew the bank’s charter, but the timing and legislative vehicle were still uncertain.

Hochberg told a media breakfast sponsored by the Christian Science Monitor that he believes there is strong support in Congress for reauthorizing the 80-year-old export credit agency despite efforts by conservative Republicans to close it.

“We got a two-thirds vote in the Senate on Wednesday and between the Democratic bill in the House and the Republican bill in the House we have 250 co-sponsors,” Hochberg said. “That’s a higher level of engagement than just voting. That’s putting your name on it.”

Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Lisa Lambert

