U.S. export growth put at risk by Republicans-Eximbank chief

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK (Reuters) - The head of U.S. Export-Import Bank blamed Republicans on Friday for delaying the renewal of the nearly 80-year-old bank’s charter and said the inaction creates business uncertainty, thwarts exports and threatens jobs.

“I do not know how this is going to end. We have been working hard for a year to get reauthorized because the Eximbank is a no-cost jobs bill,” Eximbank President Fred Hochberg told Reuters. “This should have been done in September.”

The Eximbank provides financing to help big U.S. exporters like Boeing and many smaller companies make sales considered too risky by private banks. Its charter is generally renewed for four or five years at a time, but the bank has been operating on temporary authority since October.

The Republican group Club for Growth has branded the bank as “corporate welfare,” and urged lawmakers to allow the bank to expire when its extension ends on May 31.

Hochberg rejected that charge, saying the bank operates “at no cost to the taxpayers” since it collects fees on its loans that cover all of the bank’s expenses. The bank has made a $1.9 billion profit over the last five years.