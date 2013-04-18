Factbox: Types of fertilizer, their uses and hazards

(Reuters) - The fertilizer plant that exploded on Wednesday night in West, Texas, had tanks of anhydrous ammonia on site.

Below are some facts about the production and use of anhydrous ammonia and other fertilizers, which most farmers use to boost nitrogen levels in the soil and raise crop yields.

* Anhydrous ammonia contains 82 percent nitrogen and is the most concentrated nitrogen fertilizer.

* U.S. production of anhydrous ammonia in 2011, the latest year for which data was available, was 9.35 million tons, according to the U.S. Geological Survey’s minerals yearbook.

* The U.S. imported another 5.6 million tons in 2011.

* The biggest U.S. domestic production plant, with an annual capacity of 2.49 million tons was owned by CF Industries Holdings and located in Donaldsonville, Louisiana.

* Other major U.S. producers include Agrium Inc, Dakota Gasification Co., Honeywell International Inc, Koch Nitrogen and PCS Nitrogen Inc.

* 87 percent of anhydrous ammonia is used as fertilizer, with the remaining 13 percent used in chemical and industrial sectors.

* Farmers inject anhydrous ammonia into the subsoil in a liquid form. Once in the ground, the fertilizer reverts to a gaseous state.

* Other common fertilizers include urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), granular urea, ammonium nitrate, and diammonium phosphate.

* Urea ammonium nitrate typically contains between 28 and 32 percent nitrogen and can be mixed with herbicides and pesticides.

* Granular urea is a solid and has a nitrogen content of 46 percent.

* Ammonium nitrate has a nitrogen content of 34 percent.

* Diammonium phosphate is 46 percent phospate and 18 percent nitrogen.

* Fertilizers should be stored in a secure location and as far away from water sources as possible.

* Fertilizer is the biggest item other than land in an annual budget for farmers, averaging between $129 and $170 per acre in Illinois in 2013.

* An estimated 6,500 farm retail stores in the United States blend, store or sell fertilizers to farmers.

* Growers often apply anhydrous ammonia to fields they plan to seed with corn in the fall but some will put it on just before planting in the spring.

* Anhydrous ammonia can be used to produce crystal methamphetamine, and ammonium nitrate can be used to make crude explosives.

* Anhydrous ammonia may cause severe irritation, eye burns and permanent eye damage through contact with liquid or vapor. It can also cause severe irritation and burns of the nose, throat and respiratory tract.

* The National Fire Protection Association gave anhydrous ammonia a flammability rating of 1, or slight, and a health hazard of 3, or high.

* During a fire, spraying water streams directly into pools of liquid ammonia will increase the formation of harmful ammonia vapors.

* Anhydrous ammonia must be stored in approved containers in cool, dry, well- ventilated areas away from heat, direct sunlight, hot metal surfaces and all sources of ignition.