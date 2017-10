A law enforcement official stands with his rifle during a search for the two men suspected of setting off two explosions during the Boston Marathon in Watertown, Massachusetts, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

WATERTOWN, Massachusetts (Reuters) - Boston police said on Friday that all transit service by the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority “has been suspended until further notice” as a manhunt for a suspect in the bombing of the Boston Marathon was ongoing in a city suburb.

Vehicle traffic was also suspended in and out of Watertown, Boston police said.