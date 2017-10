A combination of handout pictures released through the FBI website on April 18, 2013 show the suspects wanted for questioning in relation to the Boston Marathon bombing April 15. REUTERS/FBI/Handout

(Reuters) - Early indications are that the suspects in the Boston Marathon bombings likely acted alone, the Watertown, Massachusetts, police chief told CNN on Saturday.

Chief Edward Deveau spoke after a wounded 19-year-old was taken into custody Friday night, ending a manhunt that shut down the Boston area.