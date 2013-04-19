FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FBI says identifying suspects is now top priority
April 19, 2013

FBI says identifying suspects is now top priority

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Suspects wanted for questioning in relation to the Boston Marathon bombing April 15 are seen in handout photo released through the FBI website, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/FBI/Handout

BOSTON (Reuters) - The FBI said on Thursday that “identifying and locating those responsible is now our highest priority,” after officials showed the public pictures of two men seen near the Boston Marathon bombing on Monday.

The two men are seen on videotapes and the FBI said that suspect No. 1 is wearing a dark hat while suspect No. 2 has a white hat. The second suspect was seen planting the bag that eventually exploded, the FBI said at news conference in Boston.

Reporting By Svea Herbst-Bayliss

