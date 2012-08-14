FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toddler killed in suburban New York house explosion
August 14, 2012 / 9:00 PM / 5 years ago

Toddler killed in suburban New York house explosion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - An explosion at a house in a New York suburb killed an 18-month-old boy and left 14 people injured on Tuesday, police said.

It was too early to know the cause of the explosion in Brentwood, Suffolk County police said, but it leveled the house and damaged property on either side. Brentwood is on Long Island, about 45 miles east of midtown Manhattan.

Police said there was at least one 200-pound (90-kg) propane tank on the property, but it was not clear if it was connected to the blast. They said natural gas was not used in the house.

Reporting by Edith Honan, Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst

