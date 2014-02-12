FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
One missing after blast at Chevron gas well in Pennsylvania
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
February 12, 2014 / 12:45 AM / 4 years ago

One missing after blast at Chevron gas well in Pennsylvania

Elizabeth Daley

2 Min Read

PITTSBURGH (Reuters) - One person was injured and another was missing after an explosion and fire on Tuesday at a natural gas well owned by Chevron Corp in southwestern Pennsylvania, a company spokesman said.

The blast occurred around 6:45 a.m. local time at Chevron Appalachia’s Lanco 7H well in Dunkard Township, about 50 miles south of Pittsburgh.

“One employee of a contractor is currently unaccounted for and another contractor employee was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and has since been released,” Chevron spokesman Kent Robertson said in an email.

The Lanco well pad has three natural gas wells. Nineteen workers were on the well pad during the explosion, Robertson said, adding a fire continued to burn.

“At the time of the incident, preparations were being made to run tubing, which is often done prior to bringing wells into production,” Robertson said.

There was no drilling or hydraulic fracturing at the time, he said.

Robertson said the company did not immediately know the cause of the explosion. Wild Well Control, an organization trained specifically to deal with natural gas explosions, was on site, he said.

“Chevron’s primary concern at this point is to contain the fire and ensure the safety of its employees, contractors and the surrounding community,” Robertson said.

Writing by Ian Simpson and Eric M. Johnson; Editing by Edward McAllister and Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.