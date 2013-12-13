FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Two injured in plant explosion south of Chicago
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
December 13, 2013 / 7:25 PM / 4 years ago

Two injured in plant explosion south of Chicago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Two people were injured on Friday in a chemical plant explosion in a suburb of Chicago, local media reported.

The explosion occurred at the Blue Island Phenol plant in Blue Island, about 20 miles south of Chicago, according to WGN television.

Two people were taken to Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn and all other employees at the plant have been accounted for, the television station said. The station showed firefighters battling a blaze at the facility.

Writing by Brendan O'Brien; Editing by Scott Malone and Vicki Allen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.