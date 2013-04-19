FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Officials tell Boston residents to stay inside during manhunt
April 19, 2013 / 12:16 PM / in 4 years

Officials tell Boston residents to stay inside during manhunt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A law enforcement official checks his rifle during a search for the two men suspected of setting off two explosions during the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

BOSTON (Reuters) - Massachusetts officials said on Friday morning that police are engaged in a “massive manhunt” in the continuing search for one suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing and asked residents to stay inside.

At a news conference, Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick said police are telling all residents in Boston and several surrounding communities to “shelter in place,” meaning they should lock their doors and not open to anyone except properly identified law enforcement.

Reporting By Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

